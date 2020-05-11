Western Air updates safety precautions

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A local airline has introduced additional precautions for the safety and comfort of its passengers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that travel will be no exception to the ‘new normal’.

Rexy Rolle, vice-president of operations and general counsel of Western Air told Eyewitness News that the airline is ready to resume flights once permitted and passengers are ready.

“We’ve been focusing on the well being of our team members during this time and keeping our aircraft in quality, airworthy conditions by continuing are ongoing calendar maintenance inspections,” said Rolle.

She added: “We’ve stayed up-to-date with COVID-19 developments and we recognize the importance of fighting against the spread of this virus. We also understand that the threat of COVID-19 will be around for quite sometime, and as a community we will have adjust to a ‘new normal’ as we move towards reopening society. Travel will be no exception.”

According to Rolle, Western Air has begun to put in place additional precautions for the comfort and safety of its passengers when flights resume.

She said the airline is connecting with passengers via social media on changes they can expect when they begin to travel.

“This includes the requirement of masks, spacing of seat assignments and boarding/disembarking distancing,” Rolle said.

“We’ve invested in additional cleaning equipment like foggers and other sanitizers. We’ll be ready to resume flights in a safe manner. Together, we will have to adjust to the new travel safety norms going forward.”