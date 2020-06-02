Western Air to keep flight schedule

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Bahamian airline operator said yesterday that it plans to keep its daily pre-COVID-19 flight schedule when domestic flights are able to resume next week.

Rexy Rolle, vice-president of operations and general counsel of Western Air confirmed the airline plans to resume flights on June 8, with phone reservations beginning today and online bookings also available.

The Office of the Prime Minister announced the country’s borders will be opened for regular domestic commercial flights and for domestic pleasure craft and yachts to all islands of The Bahamas on June 8.

The reopening of regular commercial domestic travel is part of the broader opening of the economy and to accommodate hurricane season preparations.

Commercial airlines are expected to start taking reservations today.

Rolle said: “We want passengers to enjoy their travel experience but also recognize the necessary changes made for everyone’s well-being.

“These changes include, face coverings being required and checking in earlier since there may be longer security and boarding lines (in Nassau in particular) due to social distancing policies at the airports. Currently our daily flight schedule remains the same pre Covid-19, but as usual, we will respond to the volume and provide what is needed.”

She added: “As various aspects of society begins to reopen, this will be a collaborative effort and we will all have to continue to be courteous to our neighbors, allowing for sufficient space, not going out if you’re sick, frequent washing of hands, etc. Travel requires the same considerations.”