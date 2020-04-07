Wendy’s worker tests positive for COVID-19 – location sanitized, reopened

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A worker at a Wendy’s restaurant in Nassau tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the company has confirmed.

Wendy’s Bahamas disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that the restaurant was closed over the weekend for cleaning and sanitization by a Government-approved third party professional service.

The staff member is on the mend and quarantined at home for two weeks, according to the statement obtained by Eyewitness News.

Wendy’s said the remaining staff from that location are also in self-isolation, adding workers from other locations were brought in to reopen the restaurant.

“The moment we were informed we notified all employees associated with this location, and gave them the mandatory 14-day leave to self-quarantine and monitor their health,” the statement read.

“At the time of notification, these employees were at home due to the government mandated lockdown. The employee that tested positive remains in quarantine, where they are receiving medical care and treatment necessary to recover.”

Wendy’s added that it has deployed mandatory touch-less thermal testing on every employee, and mandated the use of gloves and masks for restaurant crews.