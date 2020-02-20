Wells: General Post Office undertakes “aggressive approach’ to automation of services initiative

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The General Post Office has commenced an “aggressive approach” to automation of service operations initiative that will facilitate the modernization and transformation of postal services here in The Bahamas, Minister of Transport and Local Government Renward Wells said yesterday.

During his contribution to the mid-term budget debate,Wells said: “I am pleased to announce that the first phase of the international audit to determine operational readiness for e-commerce (ORE) was conducted by the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and is now complete.

“The Bahamas received a favorable outcome. It should be noted that the general post office is an international port of entry and I am pleased to announce that by June of this year as a result of the audit we will receive from the UPU our security certification for the general post office.”

Wells continued: “Additionally the Post Office has commenced an aggressive approach to automation of service operations initiative that will facilitate the modernization and transformation of postal services here in The Bahamas.

“The initial step was completed via a signed memorandum of cooperation between the relevant government agencies such s the minister of Finance, the Customs Department and the Department of Digitization and Transformation.”

In support of enhancing the ease of doing business, Wells added the Port Department is working along with the Department of Information Technology to create a software solution to manage its services throughout the country, inclusive of a maritime radar “ to track all boats in our archipelagic boundary as we seek to increase revenues form our cruising permits”.