Wells: COVID-19 situation “very, very fluid”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Newly appointed Minister of Health Renward Wells today asked for understanding as health officials conduct testing and seek to update the Bahamian people on the spread of COVID-19 in a timely manner.

Health officials have not released details on the new infections confirmed in the country for the past three days.

Yesterday’s dashboard was released at 11.30pm — the latest release to date.

The last time officials released case details was on July 18.

Since then, there have been 55 new cases.

Wells confirmed a full update would be given by the prime minister and himself during debate on a resolution to extend the emergency orders tomorrow.

“So all the relevant information and facts surrounds what we will be doing for and on behalf of the Bahamian people will be laid out on the floor of the House tomorrow morning,” he said.

“All of that the prime minister will speak to, and I will speak to. In the course of the debate we will be updating the Bahamian people as to where we are.”

Wells said: “The folks have to understand that the situation right now is very, very fluid and the Ministry of Health is doing the requisite testing that is necessary and we are seeking to update the Bahamian people as timely as we possibly could.

He added: “I think you have to understand that right now there is an awful lot more that we are being presented with as a ministry.”

As of yesterday, there were 194 cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas — 107 cases in New Providence, 69 in Grand Bahama, 15 in Bimini, two in Cat Island, and one confirmed case in Cat Cay.