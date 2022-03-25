WELCOMED NEWS: CDC Level 2 advisory to boost industry resurgence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) president Robert ‘Sandy’ Sands said yesterday that the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) decision to further reduce the country’s COVID-19 travel risk advisory rating is “welcomed news”.

Sands noted this positive development would help to ensure that demand for this destination is unabated.

The CDC reduced the country’s COVID-19 travel risk advisory rating to a Level 2 (moderate).

“I think this is welcomed news for The Bahamas and the country’s tourism sector,” Sands said.

“The Bahamian public ought to be congratulated for helping get there. This is an excellent position to be in then although it would be nice to be at Level 1. That’s a goal we should work toward to show the world we are serious about tourism, take COVID protocols seriously and we are open for business. This is a good position to be in. It will have a positive impact and ensure that the pent up demand for travel to The Bahamas is unabated.”

Sands noted that the Level 2 advisory should help the group business market which has been lagging for some time.

“This is a busy time for the hotels,” he continued.

“From now until Easter and after Easter the demand for travel is high. While business is growing some of our capacity levels are not as they were prior to the pandemic. For those properties operating with their existing capacity I think they are satisfied and very encouraged by the level of business.

Sands added: “We commend the government for their efforts to help get a number of closed properties back on stream, such as the British Colonial Hilton, Club Med in San Salvador and the Grand Lucayan.”