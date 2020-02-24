WEEKEND CRIME: Police investigating shooting, stabbing, armed robberies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Two men are recovering in hospital after a shooting incident on Saturday.

Inspector Leonardo Burrows said police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Nassau Street and Cambridge Lane shortly before 3am.

Both men were transported to hospital, where one is listed in serious condition and the other in stable condition, he said.

Police are also probing a stabbing incident that injured two men on Friday. Burrows said two men got into an argument near a bar at Lightbourne Avenue off Farrington Road, shortly before 9pm. “The altercation turned physical with both males fighting and stabbing each other about the body,” he said. “Both males were transported to hospital in private vehicles where one of them is listed in critical condition and the other in stable condition.”

Meanwhile, police are investigating a spate of weekend armed robberies that saw victims robbed of cars, jewelry and cash in four separate incidents.

The first reported incident is a home invasion that took place in Nassau Village early Friday morning.

Burrows said three men armed with firearms forced their way into a home on Lee Street, off Alexander Boulevard shortly after 6am.

Once inside, the gunmen reportedly robbed a group of men of cash and a white Toyota Corolla with the license plate number AT2096.

The other three reported incidents took place on Saturday.

Burrows said: “In the first incident, shortly after 11pm a male and a female were sitting in a vehicle outside a residence Tropical Gardens, off Windsor Road, when they were approached by two armed men, who robbed them of cash and a black Nissan Note LP# AS0681, before making good their escape.

“In the second incident,” he continued, “shortly after 9pm a male was sitting in a vehicle Eneas Avenue, Stapleton Gardens, when he was approached by two armed males, who robbed him of a wallet, iPhone, and green Nissan Note AC1885.

“The culprits drove the male to Tonique William Darling Highway east of the City Dump where he was forced out of the vehicle.”

The third incident took place shortly before midnight, Burrows said.

A man was robbed by gunman while walking on Dowdeswell Street off Christie Avenue.

Burrows said the culprit was armed with a firearm, and stole cash and jewelry before he escaped on foot.