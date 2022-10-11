WEEKEND CRIME: Man shot by his own gun during fight

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men are in hospital after the separate shooting and stabbing incidents over the weekend.

A 32-year-old man is reportedly in stable condition after he was shot by his own gun during a social gathering at the rear of a residence on Florida Court off Robinson Road sometime around 3pm yesterday.

According to the police, the 32-year-old got into an altercation with one of the men attending the social while armed with a handgun.

“It is reported that the men wrestled for the weapon which resulted in the 32-year-old being shot in the upper body,” Skippings said.

“He was transported to hospital via private vehicle where he is detained in stable condition.”

The second man, a 23-year-old resident of eastern New Providence, was grazed to the upper body but refused medical treatment.

“Police did not recover the weapon utilized in this incident. Active police investigations continue,” Skippings added.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old man is in serious condition at hospital after he was stabbed in a fight with a 30-year-old man in Andros on Sunday.

According to police, the incident reportedly occurred shortly before 10pm at a business establishment in Nicholl’s Town.

The victim was reportedly stabbed to the upper body, and transported to New Providence where he is detained in hospital.

The 30-year-old man is in police custody and assisting with the investigations.

According to Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, police have recovered nine weapons and over 170 live rounds of ammunition in the past week.

She said there are nine men and five women in custody in connection with those matters.

The weapons and ammunition were recovered by officers attached to Operation CEASEFIRE, Criminal Investigation Department, Abaco District and Drug Enforcement Unit.

Meanwhile, police attached to the Electronic Monitoring Unit (EMU) arrested 12 men who were found to have breached their Court Orders over the past week.

The men ranged in age from 20 to 33 years old, and were arrested for Organized Criminal Gang Activities, Murder, Possession of Unlicensed Firearm, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Armed Robbery.

“The police wish to remind offenders who are electronically monitored to adhere to their Conditions of Bail as police will remain vigilant and relentless in pursuit of those who offend,” Skippings said.