Weddings of a Lifetime offering Galentine’s Treatzza Day to one lucky winner

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bridal consulting and wedding coordinating firm Weddings of a Lifetime has launched a promotion to present one lucky winner with a Galentine’s Treatzza Day on February 13, 2021.

Galentine’s Day is celebrated on February 13 in various parts of the world as a way of celebrating women’s friendship and this year, Weddings of a Lifetime thought: why not bring that concept here to The Bahamas but with a twist?

Weddings of a Lifetime Proprietor Latiska Barr-Carey said: “As everyone is aware, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a lot of pain and depression for many persons, with the wedding industry being hit tremendously.

“This created a feeling of uncertainty amongst Bahamian brides and grooms with lockdowns, restrictions, etc. Many people didn’t know what to do.

“So, the thought was to give them a day of pampering with a catered meal, photoshoot, treat box, makeover, mini spa treatment and much more at a serene location.”

Anyone can enter the competition by submitting an essay of no more than 100 words stating why their bestie — or, like we say in Bahamian colloquialism, “boy” — should be the recipient of the gift.

The winner will be treated to a catered lunch for two, a makeover for the honoree, a photoshoot to commemorate the day, a treat box to share and more.

Essays should be submitted to weddingsofalifetime@gmail.com no later than this Sunday, February 7, with the winner being announced on February 11.

Barr-Carey continued: “So, we are encouraging all BFFs who missed out on the opportunity to participate in their friend’s special day, or a bride and groom of 2020 who were not able to have the wedding they dreamed of, to tell us about it.

“And who knows — you may be that lucky winner enjoying these prizes.”

The Galentine’s Treatzza Day is sponsored by Weddings of a Lifetime, Just Complete Coverage, Make up Artistry by Tanya Walkes, Thompson’s Catering, the Brownie Boutique, Make It Happen Media and Tranquil Moments Waxing and Spa Services.

For more information, visit the Weddings of a Lifetime Facebook page @weddingsofalifetime.