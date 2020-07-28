Weather system intensifies, 80 percent chance of becoming named storm

Long-range track “more uncertain” than usual, The Bahamas could expect rainfall by week’s end

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As ‘potential tropical cyclone nine’ increases speed and intensity in the Atlantic, tropical storm warnings have been issued for at least a dozen countries in the region, excluding The Bahamas.

The storm shows a general track toward The Bahamas this weekend.

However, the National Hurricane Center advised against following the long-range details of the track forecast and intensity as these models were “more uncertain than usual” due to the system not having a well-defined center.

As of 11am, the weather system was around 585 miles east south east of the Leeward Islands.

It had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, after intensifying over the last 24-hours.

The system, which was moving west at 23 miles per hour, has an 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical storm within 48 hours.

It would be named Isaias.

On the forecast track, the system is projected to move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Thursday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, including Vieques, Culebra and the US Virgin Islands.

The governments of Antigua, Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Guadeloupe, Martinique and St Maartin have also issued tropical storm warnings.

The National Hurricane Center said: “Interest elsewhere in the Leeward Islands and Hispaniola should monitor the progress of this system.”

Meteorologists said the system could move over portions of the Greater Antilles later this week.

“However, this system could bring rainfall and wind impacts to portions of Hispaniola, Cuba, The Bahamas, and Florida by the end of the week,” the center said.

“Interests there should monitor its progress and updates to the forecast over the next few days.”

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said it was monitoring the system.

Today, the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development released a list of 136 shelters across The Bahamas.