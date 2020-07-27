Weather system in Atlantic has 70 percent chance of development

No threat to The Bahamas at this time

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A weather ‘disturbance’ in the Atlantic has a 70 percent of developing into a cyclone within 48 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Shower activity associated with a brad area of low pressure located about 1,000 miles east of the Windward Island has changed little in organization since this morning,”

“Environmental conditions are expected to become somewhat more favorable for development during the next few days and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form during that timeframe.”

The system has been forecasted to move westward to west-northwestward.

It was moving between 15 miles per hour and 20 miles per hour.

The system is expected to bring heavy rain to portions of the Leeward Islands by Wednesday, irrespective of further development.

“At this particular juncture, there is no threat to The Bahamas,” said Chief Climatological Officer Michael Stubbs.

In a Department of Meteorology forecast, forecaster Ian McKenzie said a broad area of low pressure located more than 1,000 miles east of the Windward Island became “better organized” and a tropical depression could form in a day or two.

“This system has a high chance of 90 percent for tropical cyclone formation through five days,” read the forecast.

Hurricane Dorian, the fourth named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, struck Abaco and Grand Bahama on September 1-3.

There have been five named storms for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

If the latest weather disturbance forms into a storm, it will be named Isaias.

Meteorologists have projected an above average hurricane season with 14 to 18 tropical storms, of which seven to nine have been forecasted to become hurricanes.

Of those hurricanes, two to four have been predicted to become major hurricanes.

The season runs from June 1 to November 30.