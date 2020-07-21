Weather disturbance has 80 percent chance of becoming tropical depression today

Weather system rapidly developing, but no risk to The Bahamas at this time

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A weather disturbance in the Atlantic has an 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression later today, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In an advisory shortly after 11 am, the Bahamas Department of Meteorology said the low-pressure system located midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles had “become better organized”.

At the time, the weather disturbance had a 60 percent chance of cyclone formation through the next five days.

However, when contacted around 1 pm meteorologists said the storm had been undergoing rapid upgrading and a tropical depression could form later today, but there was no threat to The Bahamas.

“At this point, this system poses no threat to The Bahamas, as it is expected to continue to move westwards in the Caribbean Sea and well south of the area,” Chief climatological officer Michael Stubbs told Eyewitness News.



“Nevertheless, this system should serve as a reminder to all Bahamians that hurricane preparations should already be underway and almost to completion as we move towards the more active segment of the season (August-October)

The National Hurricane Center said: “Regardless of development during the next couple of days, less favorable conditions should limit additional development by the weekend,” the National Hurricane Center said.

The weather disturbance was moving west at around 10 miles per hours over the tropical Atlantic.