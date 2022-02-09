‘WE WISH THEM WELL’: Cooper expects no major impact from Crystal Cruises’ departure

DPM: Crystal Cruises has been a good tourism partner

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said yesterday that Crystals Cruises has been a tourism good partner despite its ongoing financial issues, noting that its departure will have minimal impact on this nation’s cruise arrivals.

Cooper said yesterday ahead of a Cabinet meeting: “From a tourism perspective, Crystal Cruises has been a good partner.

“They implemented homeporting and traveling around the islands. That was well-received with reasonable degrees of success in some of the islands and we wish them well.”

He added: “The numbers they brought were relatively low compared to the five million pre-pandemic visitors we received.

“We do not expect any significant impact in the number of visitors as a result of their departure. However, we want them to do well.

“They are having some issues at the parent level, but we wish them well in the future.”

Cooper expressed confidence that the number of cruise arrivals to Nassau and Freeport will continue to grow.

Local authorities seized the Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity on Friday over unpaid fuel bills in the United States.

Both vessels had diverted to The Bahamas after a United States federal district judge in Miami issued an order against the cruise line and its ship over the alleged non-payment of $4.6 million in fuel.

Crystal Cruises announced in January that it would suspend ocean cruises through the end of April after Genting Hong Kong, its parent company, filed in Bermuda to dissolve the company last month.

The cruise line began homeporting in The Bahamas last summer, offering seven-night voyages exclusively in The Bahamas.