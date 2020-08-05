‘We are a nation in crisis’ — says Davis

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Opposition leader Philip Davis yesterday pointed to the latest lockdown order as evidence of the government’s failure to effectively mitigate the COVID-19 crisis.

Davis said he was infuriated by the prime minister’s revelation over the capacity of ICU beds, and apparent failure to support and protect healthcare workers – particularly doctors and nurses.

He furthered the government should have used previous lockdowns to build capacity, adding the prime minister was obligated to “face the media and the people”.