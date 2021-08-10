WATCH YOUR WALLET: Super Value owner expects 8% increase in grocery prices heading into Christmas

Roberts says what’s not short in supply has gone up in cost

“We’re fighting to hold back increases every day but this is a challenge”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Super Value’s owner Rupert Roberts has warned consumers to brace for as much as an eight percent increase in the cost of grocery items heading into the Christmas period.

Rupert Roberts told Eyewitness News: “Last year when the supply chains were backed up, we were able to substitute private labels, but what’s happening this year is that the national brands, while not necessarily in short supply, are taking a longer time to get [here].

“What would have normally taken three weeks is now taking three months.”

He added: “Right now, we’re basically distributing from the dock or we won’t get goods in the stores for the weekend. I hope things don’t get worse or the customers will come in and there won’t be any mayonnaise or Wesson oil.

“Even dry dog food is in short supply. What’s not in short supply has gone up in cost. So far, we’ve been fortunate in holding off the price increases.”

Roberts noted that supply chain bottlenecks, increased demand and rising freight costs amid the pandemic have contributed to increased food prices.

“Florida is saying they are seeing food prices increases and we know that is going to happen here,” said Roberts.

“By Christmas time, you’re going to see a five to eight percent increase on a lot of commodities and we may be running out of some of them.

“We’re fighting to hold back increases every day to help out consumers but this is a challenge that we’re facing.”