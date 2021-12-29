WATCH THE SYMPTOMS: Omicron could present as common cold; some hospitalizations for unrelated ailments

Forbes addresses immunity after COVID but maintains vaccination still offers the best protection against the virus

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The majority of individuals going to hospital for COVID-19 are presenting with cold-like symptoms, said Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme Dr Nikkiah Forbes.

Forbes’ comments come after The Bahamas recorded a record number of COVID-19 cases over the weekend, with 330 cases confirmed on Christmas Day — 320 of which were confirmed on New Providence.

Up to Sunday, the number of hospitalizations stood at 18.

It’s still a little too early to tell because hospitalizations tend to lag behind increase in infections by a week or so. So, we have to continue to monitor it and continue our preparations. – Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme Dr Nikkiah Forbes

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Forbes noted: “What we are finding with the national and general increase in these cases is persons are presenting for other medical problems or surgical problems — like a broken leg or after accident — and they are testing positive for COVID but may not have any COVID symptoms.”

She explained that as a result of this peculiar characteristic of the variant, the country must use the utmost caution when comparing the local experience to that in other jurisdictions.

“At this time, the majority of the hospitalized patients who are COVID-positive, they do not have traditional COVID respiratory symptoms or they are not necessarily requiring oxygen, which could make us suspect that omicron could be milder,” Forbes continued.

“But it’s still a little too early to tell because hospitalizations tend to lag behind increase in infections by a week or so. So, we have to continue to monitor it and continue our preparations.”

She further explained that with the omicron variant, individuals have been presenting with generally minor cold-like symptoms such as stuffy nose, muscle aches and fevers.

“Primarily, the persons that present to hospital as sick are unvaccinated persons and, yes, omicron can break through vaccines and they are not as protective against the strain as other strains,” Forbes said.

“However, vaccines are still the best way to protect against the virus.”

As of December 23, there were 154,157 fully vaccinated people in the country, including Bahamians and residents who were fully vaccinated abroad and registered their jabs with the ministry.

In November, Health Minister Dr Michael Darville indicated that with the expectation of a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases, the government hoped to have some 200,000 Bahamians and residents fully vaccinated by year’s end.

Officials had said some 80 percent of Bahamians need to be vaccinated for the country to reach herd immunity.

Another way would be if the majority of the population were to have already contracted COVID-19 and gotten antibodies — a theory Forbes acknowledged, given the contagiousness of the new strain.

Omicron is about three to five times more contagious than delta, which was three times more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain.

“With large increases in number of persons getting COVID, there is some immunity after getting COVID, so that might increase some immunity for persons who have not had COVID yet or are not vaccinated,” Forbes said.

You can get re-infected with COVID; it wouldn’t necessarily mean that one would be immune for a long period of time or forever. – Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme Dr Nikkiah Forbes

“But, again, it’s too early to say that because you can get re-infected with COVID.

“It wouldn’t necessarily mean that one would be immune for a long period of time or forever.”

Forbes explained while there was an increase in cases seen on December 25, not all of those people became infected in the 24-hour period, with some samples having been collected in the two to three days before the holiday and then reported en mass.

“This is something that has been described with the omicron strain of COVID-19, that it has been reported that cases can double in a matter of days, and so that has given us sufficient reason to suspect and act like omicron is in country,” she said.

“We do not have official results of the samples that were sent out for sequencing yet and we are certainly preparing and have been preparing and put in place measures if this potentially is omicron.”