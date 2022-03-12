WAR OF WORDS: Minnis eager to debate PM over corruption claims; Davis says ‘bring it on’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis reportedly regarded former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ disparaging comments against his administration as “stupidness”, it was revealed during a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

The Davis administration has this week suggested the former Minnis administration “misappropriated” funds — a claim the former prime minister has since hit back at.

For a national leader to express that publicly is concerning. – Press Secretary Clint Watson

The former Free National Movement leader reportedly said: “It’s [a] stupid and immature statement, an irresponsible statement to be made by any prime minister, and I can’t wait to get in Parliament and bust his [expletive] and their [expletive].”

In response, Davis allegedly said: “I look forward to it.”

At yesterday’s press conference, Press Secretary Clint Watson said the choice of language allegedly used by Minnis can be open to interpretation, and that given the ongoing issues of violence and crime in the country, it “doesn’t set the right tone.”

“Some can consider it threatening. Some can consider it choice words that are violent,” he said.

“For a national leader to express that publicly is concerning.”

Watson also said Davis will explain the claims made regarding the FNM.

He asserted that the prime minister does not make “careless” statements and is willing to provide evidence for any claims made.

“When he makes a statement, he can substantiate the reason why he is speaking to what he is speaking to,” the press secretary said.

Written by Eyewitness News Intern Kareem Minnis