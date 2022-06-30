“WALK THE WALK”: Environmentalist calls on government to put more action behind renewables adoption

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A well-known environmentalist yesterday urged the government to “walk the walk” on its climate change campaign, arguing that very little progress is being made on the adoption of renewables.

Sam Duncombe, reEarth’s president told Eyewitness News that successive governments have failed to significantly advance the adoption of renewable energy, noting that global oil supply issues have further underscored the need for this nation to begin to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

Prime Minister Philip Davis told reporters on Monday that lifting the US embargo on Venezuela could be the key to ensuring lower fuel prices for Bahamian consumers.

Davis, who returned to the country from a recent Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda, said that small island developing states like The Bahamas have agitated at CHOGM and at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles for the lifting of US sanctions on Venezuela.

“Here again we are only looking at fossil fuels,” Duncombe said.

“The problem is that more than one administration has failed to significantly advance renewable sources and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.

“I can appreciate that fossil fuels will perhaps be a part of our energy generation mix for some time, but there really needs to be more action in terms of incentivizing companies and residents to utilize solar.

“Up to this point, there hasn’t really been much incentive.”

She said while The Bahamas has urged developed countries to reduce their carbon emissions, officials must be mindful that there is “still a lot we have to do at home”.

“We need to not only talk the talk on the environment and climate change, [but] we need to walk the walk and put action behind it,” Duncombe said.

“While we are on the global stage urging big countries to reduce their carbon emissions and be more mindful of the impact of global warming there is still a lot we have to do at home.

“One just needs to look at the cruise industry, its emissions, and its impact on the environment to understand what I mean.”

While speaking at the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum in Miami, Florida in April, Prime Minister Philip Davis said the government is reviewing proposals for renewable energy sources for The Bahamas as it aims to achieve its goal of having at least 30 percent renewable energy sources by 2030.

“Our National Energy Policy outlines the country’s pivot to a more modern, diversified, efficient, competitive and affordable energy sector, which will include updating our legal and regulatory regime,” Davis said.

“We are currently reviewing proposals in renewable energy sources, especially solar.

“We will use reverse-metering to credit those who generate more electricity than they use.

“This is essential to reducing the costs of living and the costs of doing business in The Bahamas.”