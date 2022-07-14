Visitor allegedly raped in western NP

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are appealing to the public to exercise vigilance when meeting strangers online after a woman was allegedly raped in western New Providence.

The victim was reportedly visiting The Bahamas when she connected with a man she met on social media some time around 7pm on Tuesday.

In a statement, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said police are actively searching for the suspect

“Police are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public to be extremely vigilant when meeting strangers on social media platforms,” she added.

Meanwhile, in other crime news, four men and a woman were arrested in connection with an armed robbery yesterday.

According to reports, two men armed with handguns entered a business establishment on Wulff Road, east of Marathon Road, and demanded cash somtime around 11:45 am.

The culprits were given an undetermined amount of cash and fled the area on foot.

Skippings said quick response by officers attached to Operation Ceasefire resulted in the arrest of the suspects and confiscation of a handgun and ammunition.

Officers also retrieved an undisclosed amount of cash believed to be the property of the business establishment, she said.

Less than two hours earlier, a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg as he was leaving his home on Dumping Ground Corner.

According to Skippings, the victim was approached by a man he knew sometime around 9.30am on Wednesday.

“The suspect reportedly produced a handgun and pointed it in the direction of the victim who ran but, was subsequently shot,” she said.

“He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and discharged. Police are following significant leads in this matter.”