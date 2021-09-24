“VISIONARY STANCE”: Environmental organization lauds Miller’s appointment as natural resources minister

BNRF says it stands ready to assist the new ministry

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Natural Resources Foundation (BNRF) has commended the Davis-led administration for what it called a “visionary stance” in establishing the first Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

Following the swearing in of Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller as the minister for environment and natural resources, the BNRF said: “The appointed minister to lead this monumental charge is the member of Parliament for Golden Isles, Vaughn Miller.

“Mr Miler’s record demonstrates his unwavering commitment and advocacy championing the cause for the use of our natural resources for the benefit for the people.

“He also served as member of the first formed select committee on natural resources during the last sitting of the House of Assembly.”

The BNRF is a non-profit organization co-founded in 2018 by Prescott Smith, Nahaja Black and Suzette Scott.

The organization said: “We support a strong regulated framework and transparent controls of the county’s substantial natural resources and related revenues within the extractives industry in the public’s interest.

“The BNRF is poised to render and partner in the design and implementation of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources. The polices that will be established must acknowledge the present and future value of our resources.

“This bold move highlights possibilities that exist for impacting our economy and the economic empowerment of all citizens through partnership and ownership.”