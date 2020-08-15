Village Pub proprietor arrested during unauthorized social gathering

Suspect, employee shot during robbery

OPBAT joint operation seizes 815 pounds of suspected marijuana

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The alleged proprietor of the Village Pub was arrested after police responded to an unauthorized social gathering at the restaurant and sporting lounge on Balfour Avenue.

According to police, the officers responded to the gathering shortly before 9pm on Friday.

“On their arrival they saw and spoke to a male who presented himself as the proprietor,” the statement read.

“He was arrested and cautioned, acting on information the officers conducted a search of a vehicle belonging to the suspect and recovered a black Glock .45mm pistol with 12 unfired rounds of ammunition.”

It added: “The suspect is expected to be formally charged before the Magistrate Court.”

Meanwhile, a suspect and store employee are recovering from shooting injuries at hospital after an attempted armed robbery in the Carmichael Road area on Friday.

According to police, two men entered a store located on the access road south of Carmichael Road shortly after 2pm.

One of the men reportedly asked the attendant for an item, and the victim complied with the suspects demands.

“As the suspect started walking out of the establishment, his back was facing the door, thus another employee of the establishment held him from behind,” the statement read.

“A struggled ensued and shots were fired resulting in the suspect and an employee receiving injuries. Emergency Medical Services was summoned, both injured persons were transported to hospital to receive medical attention. The second suspect in this incident escaped. Investigation into this matter continues.”

Meanwhile, police have confirmed the 55 sacks of suspected marijuana seized in a OPBAT joint operation on Friday, weighed 815 pounds.

The estimated street value of the drugs $815,000.

A team comprised of US Coast Guard, DEA, RBDF, DEU, and the Marine Division seized the drugs after searching a go-fast boat off the coast of Ragged Island.

In other crime matters, police arrested a man in New Providence after a search of a residence led to the recovery of a quantity of suspected marijuana and several marijuana plants on Friday.

According to police, officers from the Operations Unit executed a search warrant at the residence situated on Balfour Avenue shortly after 11am.

The arrested man is expected to be formally charged in the Magistrate Court.