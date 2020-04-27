Victoria Court fire smokes out national lab

April 27, 2020
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — National laboratory technicians working around-the-clock to test for COVID-19 were shrouded in dense smoke this morning after a fire broke out at a building in the Royal Victoria Gardens.

According to Fire Services, officers were still working to extinguish the blaze at the former Royal Victoria Hotel, whose sprawling grounds are located just opposite the Nassau Public Library on Shirley Street.

A portion of the hotel serves as home to the Bahamas Ministry of Health’s National Reference Laboratory.

Eyewitness News understands smoke began to pour into the lab around 7am, but operations were not significantly impacted.

This is a developing story.

 

 

