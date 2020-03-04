Miller: Veteran PLPs to return to frontline

Former Tall Pines MP expects at least 10 veteran PLPs to run

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller said yesterday he expects to get the Progressive Liberal Party’s nomination in his former constituency along with six past MPs.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Miller after canvassing Tall Pines for the last month has received overwhelming support, and to date, no one else has stepped forward to represent the constituency for the party for the next general election.

“I went through the last [PLP] program that they had on last week Sunday, and I don’t anticipate any problems at all with getting the nomination for Tall Pines,” said Miller.

“In fact, I have been in Tall Pines for the last month and the reception is so good; I mean it is overwhelming — as good as I have seen in the last 30 years.

“We have no problems in Tall Pines — none whatsoever — and I don’t anticipate any problems with the party with our nomination for Tall Pines. There hasn’t been anyone who has been in contention for Tall Pines. No one has gone into my area.

“They realize the relationship I have with my people in Tall Pines. WE know and respect each other. And for the reception they have me, it could only be me in that area even as a PLP or as an independent. I wouldn’t wish for it to happen, but that is not my final say.

“I am probably as good as candidate at they get; I think of any better if you want to be honest.”

Last July, Miller warned the PLP was entering “dangerous” water if it planned to exclude veteran political candidates in the next election.

His comments came after party leaders expressed the need for fresh faces in the PLP.

Opposition Leadership Philip Brave Davis previously said with few exceptions, the PLP will not put forward candidates rejected by the electorate in previous elections.

Yesterday, Miller, 71, said in addition to the four incumbent PLP MPs, he also expects former Attorney General Alfred Sears; Nassau Village MP Dion Smith; Carmichael candidate Keith Bell, the former minister of state for National Security; PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell, the former MP for Fox Hill; former Pineridge MP Dr. Michael Darville, a sitting senator; and former Golden Isles MP Michael Halkitis, the former minister of state for finance – to offer as PLP candidates for the next general election.

Miller, Sears, Smith, Bell, Mitchell, Darville and Halkitis were among the candidates rejected by voters in the last election.

He said those politicians have participated in the PLP’s modules in recent months.

During a press conference at PLP headquarters Tuesday, PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell the nominations of the four PLP MPs, who withstood the “Tsunami” in May 2017, are secured.

The Free National Movement won 35 of the 39 seats in the House of Assembly — unseating PLP strongholds, including former Prime Minister Perry Christie in Centreville.

He said to date, approximately 250 people have participated in four modules.

A module conducted between February 27 and March 1 saw 47 aspiring candidates participate.

Another is planned for the fall.

Mitchell said over the next 12 months, in accordance with the procedures on the party, people in various constituencies will see an increased number of PLP aspirants in the field seeking support to get the nod for the next general election.

“In our view, this speaks well of our party and its strength,” Mitchell said.

“The process is very dynamic but both aspirants and supporters should treat each other with respect; to follow and commit themselves to the established processes.”

“Branch officers should remember that they have a quasi-judicial role and not lean to one side or the next in this process and that the party as an institution has made a formal decision — the party made a formal decision to ring fence all of its incumbents, who are not in the House of Assembly, given the fact that they withstood the Tsunami in 2017.”