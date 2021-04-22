“VERY GOOD NEWS”: BHTA backs govt’s travel protocol changes

Sands: New travel requirements great for the economy

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) voiced its support of travel protocol changes announced by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday, noting that the decision will have a “decisive positive impact” on visitor arrivals.

BHTA President Robert “Sandy” Sands, in response to the government’s decision to remove the RT-PCR requirement for fully vaccinated individuals who want to travel, said: “The Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association is fully supportive of the Bahamas government’s recent decision to make changes to our travel protocols, for external travel into The Bahamas and within our archipelago.

“As more and more individuals within source markets, such as the US, get vaccinated, the removal of the requirement to have an RT-PCR test for fully vaccinated persons who want to travel after the stipulated two-week period, will have a decisive positive impact on visitor arrivals to The Bahamas.

“In addition, the removal of the requirement for fully vaccinated persons to attain an RT-PCR test for travel to and from certain Family Islands will stimulate travel by locals, residents and visitors who may have deemed the added cost of the viral test to be prohibitive to travel.

“This is very good news for the economy as the population in The Bahamas will be better able to ‘Buy Bahamian’ and support local tourism-related businesses in islands such as Abaco, Grand Bahama, Eleuthera, Exuma and New Providence.”

Minnis yesterday announced that vaccinated travelers will be exempted from the COVID-19 test requirements currently in place when traveling from New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Exuma and Eleuthera.

He also announced that effective May 1, travelers to The Bahamas from outside of the country will be exempted from a COVID-19 test if they are fully vaccinated and have passed the two-week immunity period.

Sands yesterday applauded the government for its continued emphasis on adherence to health and safety mitigation measures and their commitment to enforcing the rules and regulations designed and proven to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“The elimination of the COVID testing requirement for fully vaccinated persons is an important, measured response to the global undertaking to protect their population from the COVID-19 virus, and return to a semblance of ‘normalcy’ to enjoy certain freedoms which existed pre-COVID,” Sands stated.

“However, we still have work to do. Until we can attain the level of protection afforded to populations via mitigation measures such as widespread vaccination, we cannot let our guard down.

“We must remain vigilant and follow prescribed, proven health and safety protocols. We must continue to act responsibly [and] to encourage others to do the same.”