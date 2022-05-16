“VENGEANCE IS NOT MINE”: PM says his administration will not interfere with WSC investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Philip Davis yesterday made clear that his administration will not interfere in the ongoing investigation into matters related to the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC), insisting that the government will allow the independent investigator to “do what they have to do”.

In an interview with Eyewitness News at the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island, the prime minister made clear that he is not looking for “vengeance nor victor’s justice”, amid assertions from the Free National Movement (FNM) that the investigation is a political witch-hunt.

“Well, first of all, the Progressive Liberal Party is a government that understands and appreciates what good governance is about,” Davis told Eyewitness News.

“We understand the rule of law.

“We understand the role of the political directorate and investigative authorities and we will not be interfering or being a part of what the investigative authorities are doing.

“For him (Sands) to call this a witch hunt, it’s only them speaking about what they did during their time.”

“Vengeance is not mine. I’m not looking for any victor’s justice as they did. All we’re doing is trying to have an account of what happened to the people’s money.

“And we only looking because of what is bubbling up. If nothing bubbles up, we don’t have any issue to look into.

“And that is what we have been doing. If any issues bubble up, we just send it to the right authorities to look at.”

He added the government is allowing “the independent investigators to do what they have to do”.

Meanwhile, Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears told Eyewitness News that the corporation performed an “internal audit” and a reference was made to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Sears said the matter was out of his hands.

Eyewitness News reported on the contents of that internal audit last month.

“Indeed, the cooperation, that is the Water and Sewerage Corporation, did an internal audit and a reference was made to the police,” Sears said.

“It’s out of my hand and certainly I’ve not been in touch with the police because it would be inappropriate.

“I mean, it’s a process that needs to be respected and I have no comments on it.”

When contacted yesterday, Assistant Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux said the RBPF is investigating “some matters reported to us from the Water and Sewerage Corporation”.

He told Eyewitness News that the investigation will “determine the facts”.

According to Deleveaux, further updates related to the investigation will come from the Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle.

According to well-placed sources, police on Long Island seized several vehicles last week that have alleged ties to Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, the former executive chairman of WSC.

Eyewitness News understands several former executives of the corporation have been interviewed at the Central Detective Unit.