VAT on Facebook ads to provide “even footing”, says Johnson

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Beginning November 1, Facebook ads in The Bahamas will be subject to 12 percent value-added tax (VAT).

Acting Financial Secretary Marlon Johnson yesterday said the move now puts Facebook and other online operators on “even footing” with Bahamian companies offering marketing services inside the Bahamas who have to charge the necessary VAT.

Facebook has announced the tax applies to advertisers whose “Sold To” country of their business or personal address is set to The Bahamas.

Johnson said: “By law VAT is payable on all goods and services consumed inside the country. That includes advertising services wherever the company may be.

“This has been the case since inception. The team at the Department of Inland Revenue has been working hard to ensure it is being uniformly enforced.”

He added: “This move now puts Facebook and other online operators on even footing with Bahamian companies offering marketing services inside the Bahamas – and who have to charge the necessary VAT.

“This is standard practice for consumption taxes around the world. To get a sampling of the countries that provide similar treatment, please like countries listed on the attached.”