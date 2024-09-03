Valley Boys seed money on hold until final decision in coming days

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Culture Minister Mario Bowleg revealed that neither of the Junkanoo groups bearing the name “Valley Boys” will receive initial government funding until a decision is made at a meeting on Sunday, September 8th.

This announcement was made just before the government commenced distributing funding to various “senior” and junior Junkanoo groups across the nation on Tuesday.

During a press conference, Bowleg shared details about the upcoming meeting. Brian Adderley, the head of “The World Famous Valley Boys,” was also present.

However, he chose not to engage with the press upon learning that his group would not receive immediate funds.

Bowleg’s remarks surfaced during an ongoing dispute between the Adderley-led group and a breakaway faction called “The Way Forward Valley Boys,” led by Trevor Davis. This split transpired earlier this year due to allegations of financial mismanagement, among other issues.

The situation escalated when The Registrar General issued a letter stating that Adderley’s group could no longer use the name “Valley Boys.” Nonetheless, Dion Miller, who oversees the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence, contested the Registrar General’s authority on the matter, affirming that Adderley’s group would still participate in the upcoming festivities.