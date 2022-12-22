US embassy lauds “strong partnership” displayed during SBF’s extradition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In the wake of Sam Bankman-Fried’s official transfer from the custody of The Bahamas to the United States, The US Embassy released a statement boasting of the “strong partnership” displayed between the two nations.

“The United States and The Bahamas share a long history of law enforcement cooperation. This cooperation includes everything from daily joint patrols of our borders, to high-profile criminal cases and extraditions,” the statement read.

“The extradition treaty between the U.S. and The Bahamas has been in force since 1994 – nearly thirty years. This is only one of several treaties and agreements between our two nations that allow us to work hand-in-hand to enforce the law.

“The U.S. Embassy commends The Bahamas’ government for its commitment to the rule of law and, more immediately, its logistical assistance in addressing a sensitive situation. The Attorney General’s office was critical to recent successes. We also appreciate the Bahamian judicial system ensuring our citizens enjoy the benefits of due process.”

The statement noted that the authorities in the U.S. and The Bahamas have a shared objective to “respect and uphold the law”, and it was accomplished in this exercise through “timely communication and coordination”.