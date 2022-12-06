US Coast Guard transfers 79 Haitian migrants to The Bahamas

MIAMI, FLORIDA — The US Coast Guard transferred 79 Haitian migrants over to Bahamian authorities on Saturday following two suspected smuggling ventures.

According to reports, Cutter Rollin’ Fritch’s crew apprehended the migrants about 8 miles east of Lake Worth Inlet.

“Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office officials notified Sector Miami watchstanders of a suspicious 30-foot boat that was taking on water, Nov. 25, at approximately 10:30 p.m,” the statement read.

“Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office officials notified Sector Miami watchstanders of a suspicious 30-foot boat on Nov. 26, at approximately 9 p.m.”

“Smugglers do not care whether your loved ones live or die,” said Lt. j.g Nicholas Fujimoto, Coast Guard District Seven.

“Don’t waste your hard-earned money on smugglers and illegal voyages.”

According to the statement, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 584 Haitian migrants since October 1, 2022; and a total of 7,175 Haitian migrants in the Fiscal Year 2022, which covered the period October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022.