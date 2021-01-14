US business leaders call for stop to oil drilling in The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — International opposition to Bahamas Petroleum Company’s (BPC) oil exploration in The Bahamas continues to mount as several US business leaders are now urging the government to put a stop to offshore oil drilling.

According to the Our Islands, Our Future organization, having just seen the US federal government ban offshore drilling in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, businesses are alarmed at the possibility of new oil drilling allowed as close as 50 miles off Florida’s coast.

According to the group, experts predict a Bahamian oil disaster could impact the Atlantic seaboard and result in severe effects in the neighboring Caribbean Sea.

Jerry Libbin, president and CEO of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce. stated: “An oil spill in The Bahamas could absolutely devastate Miami’s coastal economy. The BP Deepwater Horizon disaster was from an exploratory well, which is the same type being pursued in The Bahamas.

“We encourage all South Florida business owners and our government leaders to ask the Bahamian prime minister to recognize our shared interest in protecting our economy and ban dirty and dangerous offshore drilling.”

The chamber’s board chair, Robin Jacobs, added: “The chamber’s board of governors has a long-standing position in opposition to offshore drilling that could impact the coast of South Florida and severely damage our fragile tourism economy.”

The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce represents the majority of the businesses that make up the economic engine in Miami Beach and the surrounding area.

Others pointed to the irony of banning offshore drilling in the US only to have the issue resurface nearby.

Tom Kies, president of the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce and co-founder of the Business Alliance for Protecting the Atlantic Coast (BAPAC), said: “We have worked tirelessly to protect the Atlantic Coast and our coastal economy from destructive drilling, only to have our progress threatened by decisions from our neighbors in The Bahamas.

“If we are remotely serious about protecting Florida and the Carolinas from oil spills, we must ask The Bahamas to stop oil exploration immediately.”

BAPAC is the leading US business organization working to ensure the long-term health and economic vitality of the Atlantic seaboard. Since BAPAC’s formation in 2016, it has received the support of over 42,000 businesses and 500,000 commercial fishing families for the organization’s efforts to protect the US Atlantic Coast from offshore oil/gas exploration and drilling.

Tyler Zlatlin, chief marketing officer for Miami-based marketing firm Ballyhoo Media, added: “South Florida and The Bahamas are close neighbors and share many mutually beneficial relationships. Unfortunately, when it comes to offshore oil drilling in the narrow waters between our shores, we also share the danger of huge destruction to our marine ecology and local economy.

“Ballyhoo Media’s partnership with BREEF, Oceana and Our Islands, Our Future is meant to sound the alarm for our community and politicians on this urgent issue. We see this as performing a service for our own community as well as supporting our friends who are fighting this in The Bahamas.”