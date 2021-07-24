URCA orders Cable Bahamas cease and desist political ads against Opposition Leader Philip Davis

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) has issued an interim order mandating Cable Bahamas Limited (CBL) cease and desist its broadcast of political ads against Opposition Leader Philip Davis and the Progressive Liberal Party.

URCA has launched a full investigation into a complaint made by Davis’ counsel McKinney, Turner & Co. concerning the “inaccurate and defamatory political advertisements on REV Network”.

The order was signed by Chief Executive Officer J Carlton Smith and dated July 22, 2021.

It read: “The effect of the Interim Order is that CBL has to immediately cease and desist from broadcasting the instant advertisement regarding the Hon. Phillip E “Brave” Davis and the Progressive Liberal Party unless and until further notified in writing by URCA.”

Smith said there was sufficient urgency to issue the interim order given the risk of serious and irreparable damage to the character and reputation of Davis and his party due to CBL’s widespread advertisement reach.

He said likely serious and irreparable damage included, without limitation: “the temporal or material loss to the character and reputation of the Hon Phillip E “Brave” Davis QC, MP, Leader of the Opposition and or the Progressive Liberal Party; and if permitted, the political advertisements may establish a precedent and legitimate expectation for other licensed broadcasters that would be contrary to the Underlying Principles for Broadcasting in The Bahamas, regarding Standards of Taste and Decency, as set out in Part 3 of the Content Code.”

McKinney, Turner & Co. filed the complaint on July 20, alleging the ads broadcasted on multiple Cable TV channels and other media platforms defames and slanders Davis and the PLP.

The complaint furthered that CBL “failed and or refused to clearly identify the said political advertisement (where possible at the beginning and automatically at the end) and political broadcast (at the beginning, periodically throughout and automatically at the end) as a political advertisement or political broadcast on behalf of a specified candidate, political party, or other person or entity has authorized and paid for the political advertisement of the said political broadcast.”