URCA: More than 37,000 new mobile voice subscribers in 2019

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The total number of mobile voice subscribers increased by nearly 37,000 in 2019 according to the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA), which also revealed that the country’s electronic communications sector saw a three per cent growth in total revenues last year.

According to data revealed by the the regulator in its 2020 annual plan, in 2019, the electronic communications sector generated an estimated $390 million within the Bahamian economy. “This increase signified a three per cent growth in total revenues generated by ECS relative to 2018,” URCA noted.

The regulator further revealed that in 2019, fixed voice subscribers decreased to 91,129 versus 113,455 in 2018, producing a decrease in the

penetration rate from 29.33 in 2018 to 23.29 in 2019. The number of fixed broadband subscribers however increased from 81,208 to 82,2951, with the fixed broadband penetration rate increasing from 20.99 to 21.03 in 2019.

In 2019, the total number of mobile voice subscribers increased by 36,800 on the 2018 total which was 388,707. “Mobile data subscribers grew from 314,419 in 2018 to 362,3033 in 2019. The mobile data penetration rate also saw growth from 81.27 to 92.60,” URCA said.

The data provided by the regulator also revealed that with media streaming services on the rise, use of paid television services continue to decline. According to data provided by URCA, there are currently 66,188 Pay TV subscribers in The Bahamas, representing a 9 per cent decrease on the 2018

figure which was 72,460.