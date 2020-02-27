URCA launches consultation on reporting guidelines for public electricity suppliers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) has launched consultation on its reporting obligations, procedures and guidelines for public electricity supply licensees.

The proposed guidelines are in keeping with URCA’s legislative mandate to continuously monitor the operational performance and results of its regulated licensees.

The purpose of the consultation document is to develop the framework and define the parameters which can be used by URCA to assess, monitor and evaluate the operational performance of the Public Electricity Suppliers (PES), towards achieving the overall energy sector policy goals and electricity sector policy and objectives.

“URCA is issuing this consultation pursuant to section 38(1)(k) of the EA; Part C – Reporting Obligations, Condition 24 of the Public Electricity Suppliers License (PESL) and Condition 23 of the Authorized Public Electricity Suppliers License (APESL),” the regulator said.

“The procedures and guidelines seek to establish the scope, format and the frequency in which specified licensees in the electricity sector are obligated to submit information requirements to URCA.”

The term “specified licensees” refers to holders of either a Public Electricity Supply License (PESL) or an Authorised Public Electricity License (APESL.).

Members of the public are invited to submit their comments on the propose Procedures and Guidelines.

The written submissions and comments must be received by URCA before 5pm on April 9.