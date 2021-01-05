Uptick in second home inquiries could signal strong year for real estate, says BREA president

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With an “encouraging” uptick in inquiries in the second home/vacation home market towards the end of last year, Bahamas Real Estate Association (BREA) President Christine Wallace-Whitfield said 2021 appears to be trending in the right direction for the Bahamian real estate market.

Wallace-Whitfield told Eyewitness News: “It seems as though a lot of foreigners were coming and looking for that getaway home, that second home or vacation home towards the end of last year. There were really a lot of inquiries coming in. It seems like a lot of agents were out there showing properties and that’s a good sign. That was very encouraging and certainly a great way to end the year.”

Wallace-Whitfield noted that with the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic having marred 2020, she was hopeful that the positive trends late last year would signal good news for the market this year.

She added: “There were also a lot of Out Island inquiries as well, particularly between Eleuthera and Exuma for sure. People definitely appear to be interested in purchasing a second home or that home away from home. There is a lot of activity. People are definitely starting to come back and that could only mean that 2021 is off to a good start.”