NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Scores of residents who attempted to purchase Boxing Day Junkanoo tickets on Monday found themselves unable to do so; both Rawson and Parliament Squares were sold out by the time as tickets went live.

Aliv, which has assisted with the digitization of ticket sales, explained that the majority of the most sought-after seats were allocated to event sponsors and government officials.

Some 37% of tickets were reserved, according to company representatives.