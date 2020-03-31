Updated emergency order suspends insurance payments and some govt. fees

Department of Road Traffic and general insurance companies and brokers are exempted from this order.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has issued additional emergency measures that would suspend the obligation to pay any health, medical or life insurance policy, during the state of emergency and 60 days after.

The special provisions order also suspends the obligation to make certain payments to any government entity, statutory body or regulator until 30 days after the end of the state of emergency.

The new measures follow the passing of a resolution to extend the state of emergency and emergency orders to April 16.

The Emergency Powers (COVID19) (Special Provisions) Order, 2020, came into force on March 17.

“In respect of any health, medical and life insurance policy, the obligation to pay any insurance premium under any policy of insurance is suspended,” the order reads.

“…Should any insured event occur giving rise to the liability of the insurer to pay a claim to the insured, the insurer shall honour the claim and only deduct the renewal fee and any deductible from the money paid under the claim.”

The order further suspends one’s obligations to file a document with, pay a fee to or renew a license, visa or permit issued by any government entity, statutory body or regulator for the duration of the state of public emergency and thirty days thereafter.

The provisions however do not apply to customs, value added-tax (VAT), real property tax and National Insurance.

The suspension also does not apply to an obligation to make a payment into court for child support and maintenance or any other civil payment order to be paid into court.

The prime minister has also exempted the Department of Road Traffic and general insurance companies and brokers from this order.

Both entities are allowed to remain open from 9am to 4pm to facilitate the issuance of certificates of insurance for motor vehicles and the registration and licensing of motor vehicles.

The provision makes clear that only essential workers necessary for the performance of the core functions of the businesses are to be utilized, while adhering at all times to the physical distancing requirement specified in the order.

Additionally, the newest orders suspend certain payments under the Companies Act and International Business Companies Act.