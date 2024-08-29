UPDATE: Exclusive footage of Psilocybin mushrooms confiscated by police

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Eyewitness News has obtained footage of the Psilocybin mushrooms which were reportedly confiscated by police during the shut down of an AirBnB in western New Providence yesterday morning; the owners of the property were reportedly offering Psilocybin Therapy to guests as part of an advertised retreat.

Through a collaborative effort between officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit and the Police
K-9 Unit, a quantity of suspected dangerous drugs was confiscated and two homeowners were arrested on Wednesday 28th August, 2024.

According to initial reports, officers, acting on information, executed a search warrant at a residence on Coral Boulevard near Coral Harbour Road around 7:00 a.m. As a result of a comprehensive search of both the interior and exterior of the property, police found a quantity of suspected psilocybin mushrooms enclosed in multiple jar containers and subsequently arrested the two homeowners, a 34-year-old male and a 32-year-old female, both natives of the Netherlands.

Further investigations into this matter will be conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit.

