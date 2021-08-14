UNTIMELY EVENT: Flooding at PMH after pipe bursts in Chest Pain Unit

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) advised yesterday that the Chest Pain Unit of the Emergency Department at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) flooded after a pipe burst.

The admission came after alleged video footage of the flooding incident was circulated on social media.

In a statement on the matter last night, the PHA advised that the incident occurred around 2pm and was resolved by 6pm.

“The plumbing team worked immediately to resolve the issue and the line was repaired within an hour,” the PHA said.

“The removal of the water and sanitation of the area was completed by 4pm and water supply restored at 6pm.”

The PHA offered apologies for the inconvenience caused to clients and staff for the “untimely event”.