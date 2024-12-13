University of The Bahamas North Campus relaunch

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The University of The Bahamas North has completed phase one (1) of its rebuild project, thanks to a nearly 5 million dollar donation by Serial Entrepreneur, His Excellency Sebas Bastian, whose development company, Brickell Management Group led the way with the renovation process.

The donation is said to be the largest by any individual,

“exceeding donations given by foundations”,

“, according

to Chairman of U.B.’s Board of Trustees Allison Maynard-Gibson.

Bastian, Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey, and U.B. north executives gathered at the institution’s compound in Grand Bahama on Friday to mark this milestone five (5) years after U.B. facilities were ravaged in 2019 as a result of the passage of Category

5 Hurricane Dorian.

Bastian contended that “it is unacceptable for us to allow such a vital institution to remain in disrepair for 5 years.”

However, he lauded the fact that U.B. students now have the facilities that he says will “catapult them into a brighter, successful future.”

Bastian’s partnership with the country’s national university for U.B. North’s rebuild project comes as he previously, through Smarter Bahamas partnered with U.B. executives to launch the Data Analytics Career Accelerator Certificate Programme.

Bastian asserted “I’m very passionate about education.

I believe it’s the cornerstone to everything somebody wants to be, could be, and will be.”