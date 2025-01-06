University at Buffalo wins Bahamas Bowl

NASSAU, BAHAMAS -The University at Buffalo Bulls clinched the 2025 Bahamas Bowl Championship with a dominant 26-7 victory over Liberty University at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Prime Minister Philip Davis awarded the Buffalo Bulls with the coveted Prime Minister’s Trophy following the team’s big win.

The team’s head coach Peter Lembo, speaking with media Saturday afternoon, said that his players got took advantage of a strong start which helped to build momentum for the team.

This is second Bahamas Bowl title for the University at Buffalo; its last win was recorded in 2019.