UNITING LOCAL BUSINESSES: Down Home store aims to bring Bahamian-owned products under one roof

Down Home Bahamas flagship store to open downtown in March 2022

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A local business that promises to feature only Bahamian-owned and Bahamian-made products is set to launch in Downtown Nassau next month.

The Down Home Bahamas flagship store, to be located on Parliament Street in the Bayparl Building, hopes to bring all 700 islands and cays under one roof.

Down Home Bahamas is focused on making it easy for locals and tourists to easily discover truly Bahamian-owned and Bahamian-made brands.

In March 2022, Down Home Bahamas will open its doors on the historical and highly trafficked area that is Parliament Street, providing access and opportunity to the small business community that has increasingly become harder to attain.

The company wants Bahamian brands to reach locals and tourists more easily, and effectively help build a stronger small business community and better the economy.

Keva Carey, Down Home Bahamas founder, said: “It’s unfair that our own people have been priced out of premium locations. Authentically Bahamian products should be front and center, not limited to pop-ups and on the backstreets.”

Among the many brands that have shown interest and already signed on are: Bigwood, Chelltunez Creations, Hope Town Canvas, iisabahamianbey, Shesomajor, All Things Straw, Collina’s Creations, Custom Creations, Keep it Lit, Nature’s Way Natural Honey, Wicks by Sticks, Born Again Naturals, Cadanae’s Selfcare, Fab Beauty Supply, Sunkissed Island, The Sugar Pot Co, Asseraj Haus of Fashion, c r y s m, Relish Socks, Chevette Williamson Jewelry and Monifa Unjinga Jewelry; as well as artists Deime Ubani and Eddion Castillo Alexander.

“While business planning, we uncovered over 800 Bahamian brands and artists and thought about how it would feel to walk into a store and be able to interact with each one of them,” said Carey.

“We look forward to becoming a space for established business owners and emerging entrepreneurs to showcase their talents.”

She added: “We invite Bahamians to join our business collective and invite our community to support their neighbors.”