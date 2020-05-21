United States commits 750k in health assistance

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The U.S. Embassy yesterday announced an additional $750,000 in health assistance to The Bahamas as part of the U.S. government’s global assistance in support of COVID-19 response efforts.

According to a press statement, the additional $750,000 in health assistance to The Bahamas will increase risk communication and community engagement, infection prevention and control, surveillance and rapid response, and strengthen case management.

“This assistance comes in addition to decades of U.S. government investment in The Bahamas, including nearly $143.1 million in total assistance over the past 20 years,” the statement read.

“Through the American people’s generosity and the U.S. government’s action, the United States continues to demonstrate global leadership in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Months into fighting this pandemic at home and abroad, the United States continues to lead a global response—building on decades of leadership in life-saving health and humanitarian assistance.”

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the U.S. government has committed more than $900 million in State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) emergency health, humanitarian, economic, and development assistance specifically aimed at helping governments, international organizations, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) fight the pandemic.”

It continued: “This funding will save lives by improving public health education; protecting healthcare facilities; and increasing laboratory, disease-surveillance, and rapid-response capacity in more than 120 countries.

“This assistance from the State Department and USAID does not include hundreds of millions more being provided by other U.S. government Departments and Agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Department of Defense (DoD). New COVID-19 foreign assistance is provided in addition to the more than $100 billion in global health funding and nearly $70 billion in overseas humanitarian assistance provided by the United States in the last decade alone.”

The statement added: “In addition to this direct funding from the U.S. government, our All-of-America approach is helping people around the world through the generosity of American private businesses, non-profit groups, charitable organizations, faith-based organizations, and individuals, who have now provided more than $4.3 billion in donations and assistance globally, more than any other nation.”