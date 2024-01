NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Real Laugh Networks, in collaboration with Prime One Seafood and Steakhouse, is bringing a unique dining experience, “Jazz To Kill; A 3 Course Murder Mystery,” to customers starting January 28.

Rakel Rolle, the Producer of the series, says it will be an unmatched experience as restaurant patrons will get to enjoy their meals while also cracking a scripted murder case.

Tickets for the unique dining experience are available at THREECOURSEMUDER.com.