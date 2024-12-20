Undocumented migrants apprehended in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama, in collaboration with officers from The Bahamas Immigration Department, arrested several undocumented migrants at a beach in West End.

Initial reports indicate that on Friday, 20th December, 2024, after 1:00 a.m., a team of officers, acting on information, conducted a search of the area. During the search, they found three (3) undocumented Haitian nationals and one (1) undocumented Columbian national.

The undocumented migrants were detained by immigration officials for further processing.

Investigations are ongoing into this matter.