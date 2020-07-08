Undocumented migrant, GB woman are the latest COVID cases

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An undocumented migrant in Grand Bahama and a Grand Bahamian woman became the latest confirmed cases of coronavirus in The Bahamas today.

According to the Ministry of Health, the woman, a 33-year-old resident of Grand Bahama, had not history of travel.

Officials said she was in isolation at home.

The undocumented male migrant, 20, whose nationality was not provided, was in isolation.

It was unclear if the man had recently entered the country or had a history of travel.

These were the first cases for the island in over 60 days, and first cases for the country in over three weeks.

Addressing Parliament this morning, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said health officials were awaiting test results of a third suspected case.

There have been a total of 106 confirmed cases in The Bahamas — 82 in New Providence, 13 in Bimini, 10 in Grand Bahama and one in Cat Cay.

Of the 106 confirmed cases, six remain active. Another 89 people have recovered from the virus.

“Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases,” the ministry said.

“The public is reminded to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19: wear a face mask when you leave home; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70 percent alcohol; cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.

“Do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

While commercial international carriers resumed traffic to The Bahamas on July 1, and the vast majority of sectors of the economy has reopened, beaches and parks will be closed on New Providence, Paradise Island and Grand Bahama over the Independence holiday weekend — between Thursday at 10m until next Monday at 5am.

A nightly curfew remains in effect between 10pm and 5am.