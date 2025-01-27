Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Uncle of murder victim 5 responds

0
SHARES
27
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A newborn male infant was inside a vehicle that was shot at through Finlayson Street, resulting in the death of the child’s 23-year-old mother.

Dodridge Connolly, the victim’s uncle, was at his residence when the shooting happened.

He told Eyewitness News that the incident “hit straight home.”

The victim, identified as Ms. Sands, was a resident from Abaco who came to New Providence to give birth to her 3rd child days ago.

Connolly noted that “the baby was in the backseat” of the vehicle that her mother also occupied at the time of the “reckless” shooting.

The uncle said the newborn “was lucky” after he narrowly escaped death.

The shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon. Authorities say gunmen opened fire on a group of individuals – the mother was shot during the ordeal and was taken to hospital where she succumbed to injuries.

Polls

Should Killarney MP Dr Hubert Minnis be nominated by the FNM as a candidate in the next election?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Should Killarney MP Dr Hubert Minnis be nominated by the FNM as a candidate in the next election?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture