Uncle of murder victim 5 responds

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A newborn male infant was inside a vehicle that was shot at through Finlayson Street, resulting in the death of the child’s 23-year-old mother.

Dodridge Connolly, the victim’s uncle, was at his residence when the shooting happened.

He told Eyewitness News that the incident “hit straight home.”

The victim, identified as Ms. Sands, was a resident from Abaco who came to New Providence to give birth to her 3rd child days ago.

Connolly noted that “the baby was in the backseat” of the vehicle that her mother also occupied at the time of the “reckless” shooting.

The uncle said the newborn “was lucky” after he narrowly escaped death.

The shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon. Authorities say gunmen opened fire on a group of individuals – the mother was shot during the ordeal and was taken to hospital where she succumbed to injuries.