UK disaster victim identification specialists train 30 Bahamian officials

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The UK’s Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) Unit Specialists returned to The Bahamas last week to carry out a three-day training session with the Royal Bahamas Police Force and officials from across the health and law enforcement community.

The three-day course included both classroom based training and practical

exercises, and was staged at the police training college from February 18-20.

The UK police team, who responded to The Bahamas request for assistance in the aftermath of hurricane Dorian, trained more than 30 officials in victim identification techniques.

This included action to collect and log evidence; managing working in difficult situations and mass casualty situations, according to a recent press statement.

Superintendent Pete Sparks of the Metropolitan Police praised the professionalism and commitment of the teams he had met here and in Abaco last year.

He said: “The techniques we have been discussing today can be used in many casualty situations. The key is for the different teams to take the same systematic approach.”

The British High Commissioner, Sarah Dickson, noted the similarity between the UK and Bahamian police forces, which made it easier to work together.

“Ever since the Minister of Health, Dr. Duane Sands, rang me last September it has been an area of cooperation between our two countries. I am pleased this Interpol standard work continues to happen,” she said.

Speaking at the presentation of training certificates ceremony, Acting

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle stated that the RBPF is “committed to ensuring our police workforce is well-equipped to deal with emerging threats and future needs.”

“I am sure that we will reap the benefits from [the training] as we seek to identify the remaining and new discoveries of skeletal remains from Abaco, Grand Bahamas and other areas of The Bahamas.”