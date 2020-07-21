UB to continue virtual courses for 2020/2021 Academic Year

All lecture, seminar, tutorial, some laboratories and practicum courses will be conducted virtually for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021.

“There will be no on-campus visits, visits to other designated sites, or in-person events,” said UB president Dr Rodney Smith.

“These courses have both synchronous and asynchronous elements. These are not self-paced and have substantive faculty-initiated interaction as an integral part of the course.”

In a statement, Smith noted there will be a few exceptional courses that must be face-to-face with strict social distancing protocols, wearing of masks and facial shields.

“These exceptions include, but are not limited to clinical rounds; studios; kitchens; specified fieldwork and some laboratories,” Smith said.

“We are calling our plan ‘Protecting Mingoes’ because our success to return to any semblance of normalcy is predicated on the disciplined efforts of each member of the UB community to protect themselves and each other.