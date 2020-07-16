UB Mingoes begin to prepare for upcoming season

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The University of The Bahamas (UB) Mingoes men’s basketball team has started its conditioning in preparation for the upcoming season – whenever it happens.

Following COVID-19 protocols, the team has been working out on Goodman’s Bay during the mornings. Under the leadership of Head Coach Bacchus Rolle, Assistant Coach Lavar Johnson and Head Athletic Trainer Sasha Johnson, the team has been focusing on its condition and endurance.

The team hit the beach Wednesday morning, going through foot drills, core building and aerobic endurance by running on the beach.

Coach Rolle said the team is very excited to be back to basketball-related activities.

“It feels really good to be back to our normal, in that we [are] out conditioning and knocking it out early in the morning and getting it out of the way. Some of the guys haven’t worked out that much during the quarantine and lockdown, so they are feeling the burn. With the guys being young and resilient, we anticipate them

bouncing back very quickly,” said Rolle.

He said the team is going to change a bit for the better.

“We are looking good this year with some good recruits,” he said. “This isn’t even the entire team and we are having a good time getting back in shape.”

As the country shifts to the new normal, adjusting in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, UB Athletics has instituted strict rules in relation to the deadly coronavirus.

“We are in UB Athletics’ phase three that allows the athletes to participate in outdoor workouts,” Sasha Johnson said. “We are making sure they observe social distancing – no hand shaking and every athlete brings their own water bottle and towel. We want to protect them from COVID-19.”

Phase three of UB’s return to play protocol policy, which follows worldwide best practices, allows for small group training with minimal contact. This phase also requires student-athletes, coaches and trainers to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms along with performing constant temperature monitoring. There is also no contact between athletes in phase three.

The final phase – phase four – allows for full team training with no restrictions on contact. Temperature monitoring will continue. Student-athletes can share equipment but will continue to use personal water bottles and towels. During this final phase, equipment will be disinfected on a rigorous and continual basis.

Head Trainer Johnson said that they are very strict with the application of these protocols.

“The well-being of the athlete is paramount,” she said. “We don’t want anyone to get sick, so we are complying as strict as possible with the guys. Of course, this is a new normal for them, so it’s taking some adjustment and constant reminding but they are being very compliant.”

The Mingoes compete in 11 sporting disciplines including men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, men’s and women’s cross country running, men’s and women’s golf, women’s volleyball, women’s softball, men’s basketball, men’s soccer, and men’s and women’s judo