UB extends payment deadline for Fall 2020 semester

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The University of The Bahamas has extended its deadline for returning students to pay tuition and fees for the Fall 2020 semester until the end of the week.

UB noted the decision was taken after exploring how any adjustments would affect registration for new, first-time, entering students; the availability of course sections; and the administrative costs associated with altering payment due dates.

According to a statement, the new payment deadline is Sunday, August 9 at 5pm, with de-registration to begin at 5.01pm.

The statement read: “Any student owing $300 or less will not be de-registered; students owing more than $300 are strongly advised to immediately enroll online in the Deferred Payment Plan to avoid de-registration; students enrolling in the Deferred Payment Plan must make the first payment (one-third plus a $50 processing fee) using the University’s online payment portal in Banner or by online direct deposit/wire transfer in accordance with the payment instructions below.

It added: “Verification of payment must be submitted by emailing accountsreceivable@ub.edu.bs by August 9 at 5pm.”